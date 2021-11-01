No damages for de minimis data misuse (Rolfe v Veale Wasbrough Vizards LLP)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: Master McCloud granted summary judgment in favour of the defendant firm of solicitors in respect of a claim for, among other things, damages arising out of the admitted misuse of the claimants’ confidential information or for breaches of data protection law. Master McCloud relied upon the de minimis principle in finding that any effect on the claimants occasioned by the single instance of admitted misuse of confidential information was so insignificant as to be unrecognisable as a matter of law or to entitle the claimant to compensation under data protection law. Notwithstanding, time to appeal was extended until 21 days after the Supreme Court hands down judgment in the much-anticipated appeal from the decision of Court of Appeal in Lloyd v Google LLC. Written by Lauren Godfrey, barrister at Gatehouse Chambers. or to read the full analysis.