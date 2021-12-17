LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
No contact ordered where father responsible for fatal poisoning (A father v A mother)

Published on: 17 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Family analysis: In A father v A mother, following factual findings that the father had been responsible for the fatal poisoning of the maternal grandfather and the non-fatal poisoning of the maternal grandmother and the respondent mother, the Family Court made consequential orders. In particular it ordered that the child should have no contact with his father until further order, that the father be prohibited from making further applications pursuant to section 91(14) of the Children Act 1989 (ChA 1989) and that the mother be permitted to change the child's name and disclose information to the Bulgarian police. Although the court decided that the father should continue to have parental responsibility, it was directed that the mother should be entitled to take all decisions relating to the child on her own, save for permanent relocation to another country. An order was also made for the father to pay the mother’s costs. Poonam Bhari, barrister at 3PB Chambers, examines the case. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

