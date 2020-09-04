No compliance defence available for trustees where they caused loss due to maladministration (Mr N PO-21990)

Article summary

Pensions analysis: In the complaint of Mr N (PO-21990), the Pensions Ombudsman found that the scheme trustees had caused the member financial loss by unreasonably delaying a transfer. Even though the trustee had accepted that it had been unable to respond to member queries as quickly as it normally would due to the scheme restructuring, it defended the delay by claiming that it had acted within statutory deadlines when providing the Cash Equivalent Transfer Value (CETV) quotes and so Mr N had not suffered any financial loss. The Ombudsman disagreed. Martin Scott of gunnercooke LLP looks at the decision. or to read the full analysis.