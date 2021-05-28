menu-search
No ‘best endeavours’ defence to failure to secure special educational provision (R (BA) v Nottinghamshire County Council)

Published on: 28 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Local Government analysis: A High Court ruling about the nature of the duty on a local authority, imposed by section 42 of the Children and Families Act 2014 (CFA 2014), to ‘secure’ the special educational provision in an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHC Plan) maintained by that authority. Written by Hannah Lynch, barrister, St Pauls Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

