No backwards recalculation of leave entitlement on change of work pattern (News, 12 November 2015)

Article summary

In the event a worker increases the number of hours he works, eg moving from part-time to full-time, EU law does not require Member States to provide that the entitlement to paid annual leave already accrued (and possibly taken) must be recalculated retrospectively according to the worker’s new work pattern. A new calculation must, however, be performed for the period during which working time increased. The calculation of the entitlement to paid annual leave is to be carried out in the same way whether it relates to (a) the outstanding annual leave entitlement where the employment relationship continues, or (b) the allowance in lieu of paid annual leave not taken where the employment relationship is terminated. ECJ: Greenfield v The Care Bureau. or to read the full analysis.