Sign-in Help
Home / Employment / Pay, benefits and tax / Benefits

Legal News

No backwards recalculation of leave entitlement on change of work pattern (News, 12 November 2015)

No backwards recalculation of leave entitlement on change of work pattern (News, 12 November 2015)
Published on: 12 November 2015
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • No backwards recalculation of leave entitlement on change of work pattern (News, 12 November 2015)
  • Impact of this judgment
  • Relevant law
  • Background facts and questions referred
  • Judgment of the ECJ

Article summary

In the event a worker increases the number of hours he works, eg moving from part-time to full-time, EU law does not require Member States to provide that the entitlement to paid annual leave already accrued (and possibly taken) must be recalculated retrospectively according to the worker’s new work pattern. A new calculation must, however, be performed for the period during which working time increased. The calculation of the entitlement to paid annual leave is to be carried out in the same way whether it relates to (a) the outstanding annual leave entitlement where the employment relationship continues, or (b) the allowance in lieu of paid annual leave not taken where the employment relationship is terminated. ECJ: Greenfield v The Care Bureau. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Common financial covenants

This Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan to value ratioIt explains:

LEXISNEXIS

The Offshore Transmission Owner (OFTO) regime

What are OFTOs?Offshore Transmission Owners (OFTOs) are the owners of offshore transmission assets which connect offshore wind farms to the onshore electricity network. The transmission assets comprise everything between the offshore point of connection with the generating wind farm assets and the

LEXISNEXIS

What is a contract of insurance?

This Practice Note covers the legal framework and regulatory guidance to be considered in determining whether an arrangement constitutes a contract of insurance and the possible consequences of carrying on activities relating to a contract of insurance without the requisite regulatory permissionsThe

LEXISNEXIS

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?Third party debt orders were previously known as 'garnishee' orders and operated under the regime provided for in CCR Ord 30 and RSC Ord 49 (now revoked). Although the rules in CPR 72 are new, many of the principles with which they are concerned are well

Related documents:

1 Practice notes
1 Precedents
6 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

1 Practice notes
1 Precedents
6 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More