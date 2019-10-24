No automatic QOCS costs protection for ‘mixed’ personal injury claims (Brown v Metropolitan Police Commissioner and another)

Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: Adam Clemens, barrister at 7BR, examines a Court of Appeal decision that the automatic costs protection under the qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) regime set out in CPR 44.13 to 44.16 does not apply when a personal injury claim is mixed with a non-personal injury claim. Such a mixed claim falls within CPR 44.16(2)(b), which provides an exception to the regime, and thus provides the court with a discretion, where ‘a claim is made for the benefit of the claimant other than a claim to which this Section applies’. or to read the full analysis.