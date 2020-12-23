No A1P1 duty to compensate on transfer of school land (R (Durand Education Trust) v Secretary of State for Education)

Article summary

Local Government analysis: Land on which a school was located had been vested in a trust that was also the school’s foundation. When the school converted to academy status, the trust was required to grant a lease to the new governing body of the academy. Some years later, the academy ceased to operate and a statutory direction was made requiring the trust to transfer the land to a local authority. The trust claimed that it had been deprived of its property rights and discriminated against contrary to the Human Rights Act 1998. The Court of Appeal dismissed the claim, concluding that compensation was not payable where school land had always been held in trust and fell to be transferred to a local authority pursuant to statutory powers following a change in the school’s status. Written by Denis Edwards, barrister, Normanton Chambers. or to read the full analysis.