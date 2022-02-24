NIS 2.0—the EU looks to bolster its cybersecurity laws

Information Law analysis: On 17 February 2022, the second-round of trilogue negotiations commenced between the EU’s institutions on the so-called ‘NIS2’ Directive, which intends to reform the EU’s current cybersecurity rules. Dan Whitehead, counsel at Hogan Lovells, considers the key changes that NIS2 will bring about.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Insurable interestThis Practice Note considers insurable interest, including insurable interest in construction and liability insurance. It also considers insurable interest in subrogation, co-insurance and double insurance and the Insurable Interest Bill.What is insurable interest?‘Insurable
Parliamentary committeesIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to
Escrow accounts and escrow agreementsThis Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions
Enforcing a warrant of controlThis Practice Note has been produced by enforcement specialists, The Sheriffs Office. It guides users through the process of enforcing a warrant of control obtained from the County Court as a method of enforcing a money judgment; whereby the judgment creditor takes
0330 161 1234