Nine EU countries issue joint statement against energy market reform

Article summary

MLex: Nine EU countries including Germany, the Netherlands and Austria have issued a joint statement opposing EU energy market reform in response to soaring energy prices, ahead of a meeting of national energy ministers which took place on 2 December 2021. In the statement, the countries say they ‘cannot support any measure that would represent a departure [from the] competitive principles’ of the bloc's current electricity- and gas-market design. or to read the full analysis.