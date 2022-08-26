LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

NHS procurement duties towards non-framework communications supplier breached (Consultant Connect v NHS Bath and others)

Published on: 26 August 2022
Public Law analysis: The court held that the defendant NHS clinical commissioning groups breached their duties to the claimant, Consultant Connect Ltd, a provider of communications services, despite the communications services supplier not being part of a previously tendered NHS-wide framework agreement of communication suppliers. Mr Justice Kerr found the claimant was owed duties under the Public Contract Regulations 2015 (the PCR). It had the ‘standing’ to bring a claim, the defendants’ use of the framework was unlawful and the defendants had breached their duties of transparency and equal treatment. Moreover, the Commissioning Groups did not provide adequate reasons for their decision and there were conflicts of interest and bias in favour of a separate communications supplier, Cinapsis, who was awarded the tender after being the only supplier invited to apply. The court has ordered a contract shortening order, fines against the defendants, and damages for the claimant after it successfully established it suffered or risked suffering loss or damage. The contract value is disputed but is in the region of £3m. Written by David Mundy, partner and Ally Temple, trainee at BDB Pitmans LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

