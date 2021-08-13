menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Pensions / Public sector pensions / Central government pensions

Legal News

NHS Pension Scheme changes—equalisation of survivor pensions and final pay control

Published on: 13 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • NHS Pension Scheme changes—equalisation of survivor pensions and final pay control
  • What was the background to the consultation?
  • Equalisation of survivor pensions
  • Final pay control
  • What was the outcome?
  • What are the next steps?
  • What are the implications?
  • Equalisation of survivor pensions
  • Final pay control

Article summary

Pensions analysis: The Department of Health & Social Care (DHSC) has published the outcome of its consultation on the draft NHS Pension Schemes and Injury Benefits (Amendment) Regulations 2021 (2021 Regulations). The draft regulations seek to equalise survivor pensions and make changes to final pay control by amending the National Health Service Pension Scheme Regulation 1995 (as amended) (1995 Regulations). Bianca Venkata, barrister at Outer Temple Chambers, examines the response and its implications. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Report on title—long form

Report on title—long form

Property: [insert name and/or address of the Property] (‘Property’)Purchaser: [insert name, address and (if applicable) company registration number of buyer]Transaction: [insert brief details]1Executive summary1.1Scope of reportThis report is addressed to you [insert buyer’s name] and has been

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of sharesThere are a number of circumstances in which shares in a company may be transferred, eg upon a sale of the shares, through the transmission of the shares by operation of law (eg upon the death or bankruptcy of a shareholder), by gift or upon the enforcement of a charge. For

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelines

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelines

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelinesThis Practice Note is concerned with substantive interim injunctions, which are a particular species of injunction granted on a temporary basis ahead of trial. As set out below, there are different considerations depending on whether the interim

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE)

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More