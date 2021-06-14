New Zealand—when must trustees disclose legal advice to beneficiaries? (Lambie Trustee v Addleman)

Private Client analysis: The Supreme Court of New Zealand has provided some helpful guidance on the principles which govern when a trustee must disclose to its beneficiaries legal advice it has obtained, and when the trustee can refuse to do so by asserting privilege against the beneficiary. This is an area which often causes difficulty in practice and has the potential to exacerbate a nascent dispute between a trustee who might be thought to be hiding something and a beneficiary who might be perceived as ‘fishing’. The decision relies heavily on English case law and commentary, and therefore seems likely to be followed in England and Wales. Written by Edward Hewitt, barrister at 5 Stone Buildings.
