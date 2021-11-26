New year, new public procurement thresholds

Article summary

Public Law analysis: New public procurement thresholds will apply from 1 January 2022 and contracting authorities will find that even more of their procurements will be caught by the full rigour of the public procurement procedures. The thresholds for calculation purposes will now be inclusive of VAT and therefore will be proportionately lower than previously. Katherine Calder, Emily Broad and Phoebe Baxter of DAC Beachcroft LLP consider the new thresholds. or to read the full analysis.