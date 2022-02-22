New UK standard contractual clauses for personal data transfers

Article summary

The UK's new International Data Transfer Agreement (IDTA), and new International Data Transfer Addendum (the UK Addendum) to the European Commission's 2021 standard contractual clauses (the 2021 EU SCCs) were recently laid before Parliament, along with related transitional provisions. The IDTA and the UK Addendum are essentially the 'UK version' of the 2021 EU SCCs. The IDTA and the UK Addendum are alternatives—Louise Hutt, associate, and Ruth Boardman, partner, in Bird & Bird's Privacy and Data Protection Group explain when each is best used.