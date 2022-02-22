- New UK standard contractual clauses for personal data transfers
- When can the IDTA and UK Addendum be used?
- What transitional provisions apply?
- When should we use the UK Addendum and what are its pros and cons?
- On the plus side…
- On the minus side…
- When should we use the IDTA and what are its pros and cons?
- On the plus side…
- On the minus side…
- Are transfer risk assessments required?
- Is further guidance available?
Article summary
Information Law analysis: The UK’s new International Data Transfer Agreement (IDTA), and new International Data Transfer Addendum (the UK Addendum) to the European Commission’s 2021 standard contractual clauses (the 2021 EU SCCs) were recently laid before Parliament, along with related transitional provisions. The IDTA and the UK Addendum are essentially the ‘UK version’ of the 2021 EU SCCs. The IDTA and the UK Addendum are alternatives—Louise Hutt, associate, and Ruth Boardman, partner, in Bird & Bird’s Privacy and Data Protection Group explain when each is best used.
