New UK data regulator ‘uncomfortable’ with data-reform plans

MLex: The new Information Commissioner, John Edwards, has told MLex he is ‘uncomfortable’ with several parts of the government’s data-reform agenda. Edwards, who took over at the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) in January 2022, raised concerns about proposed changes to the regulator’s governance structure, automated decision-making rules, and organizations’ obligation to provide data on request.
