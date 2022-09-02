New tribunal judgment concerning the renewal of agreements under the telecoms code where the site provider holds its interest under a concurrent lease

Article summary

Property Disputes analysis: Mark Barley (partner), and George Napier (trainee solicitor), both at Womble Bond Dickinson discuss the Upper Tribunal (Lands Chamber) (Tribunal) case of Vodafone Ltd v Gencomp (No 7) Ltd and AP Wireless II (UK) Ltd [2022] UKUT 223 (LC). Its decision presents a potentially considerable problem for site providers who have become landlords of operators by taking overriding or concurrent leases from an original site provider; such site providers will now not be able to terminate an operator's Code rights.