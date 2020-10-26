Sign-in Help
New tools for international personal data transfers

Published on: 26 October 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Article summary

Navigating a way through the international data transfer regime was never easy but it’s now a minefield, following the decision of the European Court of Justice in Schrems II. There’s no sign of substantive guidance from the ICO on what to do following the Schrems II judgment, so to help you we’ve developed a range of tools, including a new Practice Note on practical compliance, two new Flowcharts and a Precedent assessment for your international data transfers. We’ve also added international Getting the Deal Through guidance on data protection and government investigations. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

