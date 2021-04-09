Sign-in Help
New temporary permitted development rights in Wales to support economic recovery

Published on: 09 April 2021
  • Additional temporary use of land during the relevant period (Class A, Part 4A)
  • Holding of a market by or on behalf of a local authority (Class B, Part 4A)
  • Temporary uses of Class A1 buildings in town centres (Class C, Part 4A)
  • Temporary uses of Class A2 buildings in town centres (Class D, Part 4A)
  • Temporary uses of Class A3 buildings in town centres (Class E, Part 4A)
  • Hospitality uses—outdoor servery provision (Class F, Part 4A)
  • Hospitality uses—awnings (Class D, Part 42)
  • Permanent amendments subject to consultation

Article summary

Planning analysis: Announced under similar headlines to recently-introduced permitted development rights in England, the Welsh Government has introduced new temporary permitted development rights for Wales with the specific aim of supporting economic recovery in the immediate aftermath of coronavirus (COVID-19) and the Welsh lockdown. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

