New Solicitor’s Qualifying Examination subtopic

Published on: 26 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
From 1 September 2021, there is a new route to qualification for aspiring solicitors—the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE). Our new subtopic explains the SQE and key implications for employers offering training and qualifying work experience (QWE) to aspiring solicitors. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

