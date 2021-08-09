- New Sentencing Guideline in Scotland
- What’s the background to the introduction to this Sentencing Guideline and what are its aims?
- When and how will it apply, and what are the steps the court must follow?
- Step 1 is ‘assess the seriousness of the offence’
- Step 2 is ‘select the sentencing range’, the range of sentences which are appropriate for the offence standing its assessed seriousness
- Step 3 is ‘identify aggravating and mitigating factors’
- Step 4, the conclusion of the first stage of sentencing, is ‘determine the headline sentence’
- Step 5, the court must ‘take into account a plea of guilty’
- Step 6 requires the court to ‘consider time spent in custody’
- Step 7 directs the court to ‘consider ancillary orders’
- The eighth and final step, step 8 is ‘impose the sentence and give reasons’
- What practical impact will the introduction of this guideline have for criminal lawyers representing clients in the Scottish criminal courts?
Article summary
Corporate Crime analysis: Craig Findlater of The Faculty of Advocates, discusses the new Sentencing Guideline in Scotland, its aims, when and how it will apply, what steps the courts must follow and the impact it is likely to have for criminal lawyers representing clients in the Scottish criminal courts.
