New secular laws come into force in Abu Dhabi

Article summary

Family analysis: In a bid to make the United Arab Emirates (UAE) more attractive to outsiders to live and work, new secular laws have been introduced in Abu Dhabi, enhancing the Gulf’s appeal to foreigners. The legal reforms affect both arrangements for children, divorce, and finance laws. There is now permission for personal status procedures such as divorces, inheritance, and marriage to take place for the first time in the country outside of the religious codes. Olive Gathoni, associate at the International Family Law Group, summarises the changes. or to read the full analysis.