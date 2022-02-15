LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
New secular laws come into force in Abu Dhabi

Published on: 15 февраля 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the reasons for the reforms?
  • What are the key changes?
  • What is likely to be the impact of the changes?

Article summary

Family analysis: In a bid to make the United Arab Emirates (UAE) more attractive to outsiders to live and work, new secular laws have been introduced in Abu Dhabi, enhancing the Gulf’s appeal to foreigners. The legal reforms affect both arrangements for children, divorce, and finance laws. There is now permission for personal status procedures such as divorces, inheritance, and marriage to take place for the first time in the country outside of the religious codes. Olive Gathoni, associate at the International Family Law Group, summarises the changes. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

