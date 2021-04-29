Sign-in Help
Home / Employment / Practice, procedure and settlement / Employment Tribunals

Legal News

New Scottish Presidential Practice Direction on presentation of employment claims

New Scottish Presidential Practice Direction on presentation of employment claims
Published on: 29 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • New Scottish Presidential Practice Direction on presentation of employment claims
  • What are the practical implications of this?
  • What is the relevant background?
  • What does the new Practice Direction say?

Article summary

Employment analysis: A new Practice Direction on how employment claims and statutory appeals may be presented in Scotland has been published by the President of Employment Tribunals in Scotland, Shona Simon, and came into force on 21 April 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Law of the arbitration proceedings—curial law or lex arbitri (England and Wales)

This Practice Note considers the law governing the procedural law of arbitration proceedings (the curial law or lex arbitri) and how it is determined under the law of England and Wales (England and English are used as convenient shorthand).The procedural law of the arbitral proceedingsThe procedural

LEXISNEXIS

Forfeiture of a lease

Coronavirus (COVID-19): During the current pandemic, legislation and changes to practice and procedure in the courts and tribunals have been introduced, which affect the following:•proceedings for possession•forfeiture of business leases on the grounds of non-payment of rent•a landlord's right to

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—intention to create legal relations

An intention to create legal relations is requiredThere are various situations in which a court will hold that an agreement is not binding because, though supported by consideration, it was made without any intention of creating legal relations (see, eg, Blue v Ashley).Did the parties intend to

LEXISNEXIS

Issue of redeemable shares

A limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital to shareholders without

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More