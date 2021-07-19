- New SCCs for international personal data transfers
- Original story
- What are the main differences between the new SCCs and the previous (eg 2001, 2004 and 2010) SCCs?
- To what extent will the new SCCs help streamline international personal data transfers and address the issues arising from Schrems II?
- What issues do the new SCCs not clearly address and what practical challenges remain in using them?
- What are the implications for organisations in the UK?
- What further guidance on the new SCCs would be useful?
- What should organisations do now?
- In the case of arrangements between controllers and processors, are separate Article 28 terms still required?
Article summary
Information Law analysis: William Long, partner, Francesca Blythe, senior associate, and Eleanor Dodding, associate, at Sidley Austin, discuss the European Commission’s implementing decision on Standard Contractual Clauses (SCCs) for the transfer of personal data outside the EEA pursuant to the EU’s Regulation (EU) 2016/679, the General Data Protection Regulation (the EU GDPR). They consider the main differences between these new SCCs and previous SCCs adopted in 2001, 2004 and 2010, how international personal data transfers may be streamlined as a result of the new SCCs and how they address the decision in Schrems II, as well as what challenges remain in place when using the SCCs, what actions organisations should take and implications for UK organisations.
