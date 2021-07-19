New SCCs for international personal data transfers

Article summary

Information Law analysis: William Long, partner, Francesca Blythe, senior associate, and Eleanor Dodding, associate, at Sidley Austin, discuss the European Commission's implementing decision on Standard Contractual Clauses (SCCs) for the transfer of personal data outside the EEA pursuant to the EU's Regulation (EU) 2016/679, the General Data Protection Regulation (the EU GDPR). They consider the main differences between these new SCCs and previous SCCs adopted in 2001, 2004 and 2010, how international personal data transfers may be streamlined as a result of the new SCCs and how they address the decision in Schrems II, as well as what challenges remain in place when using the SCCs, what actions organisations should take and implications for UK organisations.