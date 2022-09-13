LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

New sanctions reporting obligations on cryptoasset providers

Published on: 13 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Original news
  • Summary
  • Bringing crypto-asset businesses into the sanctions regulatory framework
  • Existing legislative provisions
  • Expanded meaning of ‘relevant firm’
  • Territorial extent
  • Breach of the reporting requirements
  • Practical steps

Article summary

Financial Services analysis: Gilly Bradbury, knowledge development lawyer, Sarah Klein, partner, Daniel Csefalvay, partner, and Nazia Sohail, associate from Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner (BCLP) consider new sanctions reporting obligations on cryptoasset exchange providers and custodian wallet providers, and provide practical solutions for affected cryptoasset businesses to minimise risk and ensure compliance. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

