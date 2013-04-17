Sign-in Help
New rules on card charges

New rules on card charges
Published on: 17 April 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
  • New rules on card charges
  • Original news
  • What type of activity has led to the change in the law?
  • Which industries are most likely to be affected?
  • What are the penalties for businesses who continue to make above-cost surcharges?
  • What are the implications for lawyers and their clients?
  • Any predictions for future developments?

Article summary

Commercial analysis: A ban on excessive charges for people who use debit and credit cards to purchase goods and services came into force on 6 April 2013. Ian Roberts, a partner in the banking team at Pinsent Masons, comments on what the new rules mean for lawyers and their clients. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

