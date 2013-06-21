New rules for unregulated collective investment schemes

Financial Services analysis: The UK Financial Conduct Authority has set out new rules on unregulated collective investment schemes (UCIS) and ‘close substitutes’ in relation to ordinary retail investors in the UK. Tamasin Little, partner in the financial markets team at SJ Berwin, considers the impact of so many overlapping regulations in this area.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Facilitating the performance of a duty by public officialsFacilitation payments, also known as facilitating or grease payments, are generally small amounts of money paid to public officials or others as a means of ensuring that they perform their duty, whether more promptly or at all. In some
This Practice Note provides guidance on claims for ‘use and occupation’ or mesne profits, and how and when double rent or double value can be claimed.Claims for use and occupationA claim for use and occupation is possible where there is occupation of land without an express agreement fixing the
The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for
Deceit—what is it?A deceit occurs when a misrepresentation is made with the express intention of defrauding a party, subsequently causing loss to that party.The elements of a claim in deceit are:•a clear false representation of fact or law•fraud by the maker, in the sense that they knew that the
0330 161 1234
To view our latest legal guidance content,sign-in to Lexis®PSL or register for a free trial.