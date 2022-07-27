New Regulation proposal on rules to prevent and combat child sexual abuse online

Article summary

EU Law analysis: On 11 May 2022, the European Commission presented a new Regulation proposal aimed at preventing and combatting two types of behaviour which constitute online child sexual abuse: the dissemination of child sexual abuse material and the solicitation of children (‘grooming’). The temporary regime of Regulation 2021/1232 merely provided a legal framework for the voluntary monitoring of communications by certain interpersonal communications services to detect and remove child sexual abuse material. However, the Regulation proposal intends to impose mandatory, wide-ranging obligations on a broader array of online services deemed vulnerable to misuse for the abovementioned purposes: hosting services, interpersonal communications services, software applications stores and internet access services. The current reliance on a temporary ‘stop-gap’ instrument underlines the difficulty to reach a compromise when regulating an issue situated at the crossroad of several existing instruments of European law—the e-Privacy Directive with its rules on the confidentiality of communications, the General Data Protection Regulation on the protection of personal data and the upcoming Digital Services Act on the regulation of intermediary services. or to read the full analysis.