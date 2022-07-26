LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate Crime / Appeal and judicial review / Judicial review in criminal proceedings

Legal News

New quashing orders and abolition of Cart judicial reviews under JRCA 2022

Published on: 26 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • New quashing orders and abolition of Cart judicial reviews under JRCA 2022
  • JRACA 2022, Section 1—new forms of quashing orders
  • Finality of decisions by UT about permission to appeal
  • Comment

Article summary

Public Law analysis: Jonathan Lewis of Henderson Chambers provides a summary of the new quashing orders brought in by section 1 of the Judicial Review and Courts Act 2022 (JRCA 2022) and discusses the abolition of Cart judicial reviews by section 2. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Medco

Medco

MedcoSTOP PRESS: A new RTA small claims protocol for whiplash claims comes into effect for accidents occurring on or after 31 May 2021. The small claims track limit for personal injury claims arising from an RTA is increased to £5000 in respect of general damages for pain, suffering and loss of

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedingsHow to identify hearsayThe definition of hearsay is contained in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003). It comprises of four essential elements.There must be:•a statement•made out of court•relied on for the truth of the matter stated,

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the applicationThis Practice Note provides guidance on CPR 31.16 pre-action disclosure applications, where the applicant and respondent are likely to be parties to subsequent proceedings. It provides guidance on how to make such an application for disclosure before proceedings

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedureThe procedure by which a public inquiry is conducted will vary significantly from one inquiry to the next. Even for inquiries established under the Inquiries Act 2005 (IA 2005), the associated inquiry rules are not particularly prescriptive as to how they ought to be

Related documents:

4 News
View More
6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As