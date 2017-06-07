Sign-in Help
New proposals on fixed recoverable costs—a claimant solicitor’s perspective

Published on: 07 June 2017
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The consultation focused on what key issues?
  • What are the main reasons for reform?
  • What are the changes proposed in the consultation?
  • What are the main themes in the CJC’s recently published response?
  • What do you predict the next steps will be?

Personal Injury analysis: Following the closure of the consultation by the Department of Health (DoH) on introducing fixed recoverable costs (FRC) in lower value clinical negligence claims, Agata Usewicz, head of the medical negligence team at Hodge Jones & Allen LLP, explains why she considers the proposal misguided. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

