New probate application process for practitioners

Article summary

Private Client analysis: John Bunker, head of Knowledge Development, Tax Trusts & Estate, and Thomas Pape, Associate, at Irwin Mitchell, discuss the new probate postal application process for practitioners, which was introduced in March 2020 and replaces separate statements of truth leading to a grant from 18 May 2020, as well as the introduction of new application forms to ‘stop’ probate which follow the same transition period. The analysis also considers the current limitations of the online application process for practitioners. or to read the full analysis.