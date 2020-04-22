Sign-in Help
Home / Wills & Probate

Legal News

New probate application process for practitioners

New probate application process for practitioners
Published on: 22 April 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • New probate application process for practitioners
  • What are the new forms for practitioners?
  • How does this change the probate and administration application process?
  • Where are probate applications now processed?
  • Are any further updates expected?
  • Have any other probate forms been updated?

Article summary

Private Client analysis: John Bunker, head of Knowledge Development, Tax Trusts & Estate, and Thomas Pape, Associate, at Irwin Mitchell, discuss the new probate postal application process for practitioners, which was introduced in March 2020 and replaces separate statements of truth leading to a grant from 18 May 2020, as well as the introduction of new application forms to ‘stop’ probate which follow the same transition period. The analysis also considers the current limitations of the online application process for practitioners. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Introduction to passing off

Unlike many other countries, the UK has no unfair competition law. Brand owners seeking to prevent competitors from marketing ‘copycat’ products or using misleading advertising have to rely on a combination of different intellectual property rights. These rights include the common law right to

LEXISNEXIS

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

Statutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a members' voluntary liquidation (MVL) and where/when is it typically used?Before the members can vote on a

LEXISNEXIS

Drafting the particulars of claim and reply

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.You should also consider if the proceedings will be

LEXISNEXIS

Insurance conduct regulation—COBS and ICOBS

The Financial Conduct Authority Handbook (FCA Handbook) includes sourcebooks to regulate the conduct of business by a regulated firm relevant to insurers: the Conduct of Business Sourcebook (COBS) and the Insurance Conduct of Business Sourcebook (ICOBS). This Practice Note considers how these

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
6 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
6 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More