New powers under the Pension Schemes Act 2021 in force as of 1 October 2021—an analysis of key provisions

Published on: 12 October 2021
  New powers under the Pension Schemes Act 2021 in force as of 1 October 2021—an analysis of key provisions
  • The new offences introduced by PSA 2021 came into force on 1 October 2021 and TPR has issued a new policy on how they will use these new powers to prosecute. What are the key points of interest in the policy?
  • This policy follows a consultation run by TPR on the proposed use of these powers. Where there any issues raised which have not been addressed in the final version of the policy?
  • What are your predictions on how TPR will use these powers? Will civil penalties or criminal prosecutions be the favoured approach?

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: Neil Swift and Amalia Neenan of Peters & Peters Solicitors LLP examine the new powers under the Pension Schemes Act 2021 (PSA 2021) and consider key points of interest in The Pensions Regulator's (TPR) enforcement policy on how these powers will be used to prosecute pensions offences and predict how these powers will be used in future.

