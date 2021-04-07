Sign-in Help
New permitted development rights for changes of use and expansion of public service infrastructure in England, as part of a package of measures to revitalise high streets

Published on: 07 April 2021
  • Change of use from use class E (commercial, business and service use) to use class C3 (residential)
  • Amended permitted development right for extensions to public service buildings
  • Amended permitted development right for development on operational land

Article summary

Planning analysis: In response to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government’s (MHCLG) consultation at the end of 2020, and in order to revitalise high streets and town centres in the wake of lockdown restrictions and facilitate a more flexible planning process for certain public service infrastructure developments, the government has introduced secondary legislation to create new and amended permitted development rights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

