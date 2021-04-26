New Pensions Regulator chair approved despite conflict of interest concerns

Law360: Senior MPs have given the green light to the appointment of Sarah Smart to be next chair of the Pensions Regulator (TPR), despite concerns over a potential conflict of interest with her husband as chief executive of the British Airways Pension Scheme, one of the UK's largest workplace schemes.
