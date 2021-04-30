New online court service to be launched at the end of May 2021

Article summary

PI & Clinical Negligence analysis: Darren Rooke and Abul Hasnat, product owners at HM Courts and Tribunals (HMCTS), have provided an update on the new online court system for civil damages claims which includes personal injury claims and breach of contract claims. The new service is expected to be launched at the end of May 2021 and will digitalise qualifying claims from issue to directions questionnaires stage. or to read the full analysis.