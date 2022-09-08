LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
New Justice Secretary urged to fix legal aid crisis

Published on: 08 September 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: Legal industry trade groups called on 7 September 2022 for the new justice secretary to get a grip on the crisis in the criminal justice system that has prompted barristers to go on strike and forced law firms to close because of inadequate legal aid pay rates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

