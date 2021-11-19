New IPO Tribunal Practice Notice—what are the impacts and why is it necessary?

IP analysis: The Intellectual Property Office (IPO) has issued a new Tribunal Practice Notice setting out the legal changes being made to transitional arrangements following the end of the Brexit implementation period on 31 December 2020 (IP completion day). David Stone, partner and Global Head of IP at Allen & Overy, considers the changes and the impacts on IP practitioners.
