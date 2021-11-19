LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / IP / Trade marks/passing off / Trade mark transactions and management

Legal News

New IPO Tribunal Practice Notice—what are the impacts and why is it necessary?

Published on: 19 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • New IPO Tribunal Practice Notice—what are the impacts and why is it necessary?
  • What legislation underpins Tribunal Practice Notice (1/2021)?
  • Why was there a need to amend the law and issue the new Practice Notice?
  • What are the key procedural points that trade mark specialists should be aware of?
  • When does the new law come into force?

Article summary

IP analysis: The Intellectual Property Office (IPO) has issued a new Tribunal Practice Notice setting out the legal changes being made to transitional arrangements following the end of the Brexit implementation period on 31 December 2020 (IP completion day). David Stone, partner and Global Head of IP at Allen & Overy, considers the changes and the impacts on IP practitioners. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Medco

Medco

MedcoSTOP PRESS: A new RTA small claims protocol for whiplash claims comes into effect for accidents occurring on or after 31 May 2021. The small claims track limit for personal injury claims arising from an RTA is increased to £5000 in respect of general damages for pain, suffering and loss of

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedingsHow to identify hearsayThe definition of hearsay is contained in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003). It comprises of four essential elements.There must be:•a statement•made out of court•relied on for the truth of the matter stated,

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelines

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelines

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelinesThis Practice Note is concerned with substantive interim injunctions, which are a particular species of injunction granted on a temporary basis ahead of trial. As set out below, there are different considerations depending on whether the interim

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Commercial Property Standard EnquiriesThe Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE) have become the industry standard pre-contract enquiries for commercial property transactions:•CPSE.1 (version 3.8) General pre-contract enquiries for all commercial property transactions•CPSE.2 (version 3.4)

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As