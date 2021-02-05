- New guidance on issue and allocation in the Financial Remedies Court
- What is the structure of the Financial Remedy Court?
- What is the new procedure for issuing Form A in the Financial Remedies Court?
- What does the guidance say in relation to digital applications?
- What are the provisions as to allocation?
Article summary
Family analysis: The national and deputy lead judges for the Financial Remedies Court, Mostyn J and HHJ Hess, have issued further guidance, confirming that the Financial Remedies Courts are no longer pilot schemes but instead an established and permanent part of the Family Court. New procedures to take effect from 15 February 2021 for issuing a Form A have also been announced, together with guidance on digital orders and the allocation of proceedings.
