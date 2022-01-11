New Financial Remedies Court efficiency statement issued

Article summary

Family analysis: The Financial Remedies Court national lead judge, Mr Justice Mostyn, and the deputy national lead judge, His Honour Judge Hess, have issued a new statement on the efficient conduct of financial remedy hearings proceeding in the Financial Remedies Court below High Court judge level, following recommendations by the Farquhar Committee. The statement is in addition to that issued in 2016 for High Court judge level cases. Templates for a composite case summary and schedule of assets and income, a document setting out the primary principles of the Financial Remedies Court (previously titled the Good Practice Protocol and now substantially abridged) and a revised lead judge job description have also been issued.