LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Pensions / Trustees, governance and administration / DC governance

Legal News

New FCA rules and guidance on assessing value for money in workplace pensions schemes and pathways investments—a boost for savers?

Published on: 22 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • New FCA rules and guidance on assessing value for money in workplace pensions schemes and pathways investments—a boost for savers?
  • The background to the consultation
  • I Issues or concerns were raised and the outcome
  • The implications for pension schemes and their advisers

Article summary

Pensions analysis: The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published its Policy Statement PS21/12 summarising feedback to its consultation CP20/9 and setting out the FCA’s final rules. The policy statement issues rules and guidance on how Independent Governance Committees (IGCS) and Governance Advisory Arrangements (GAAs) should compare the value of pensions services and products. Nicola Rondel, Counsel at Hogan Lovells, analyses the implications of the recent FCA policy statement. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Medco

Medco

MedcoSTOP PRESS: A new RTA small claims protocol for whiplash claims comes into effect for accidents occurring on or after 31 May 2021. The small claims track limit for personal injury claims arising from an RTA is increased to £5000 in respect of general damages for pain, suffering and loss of

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principlesThis Practice Note considers orders for costs determined on an indemnity basis (indemnity costs orders). A court may order that costs are assessed on an indemnity basis so that any doubt as to the costs claimed are resolved in favour of the receiving party. Compare

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claimNegligence—what are the key ingredients to establish a claim in negligence?For liability in negligence to be founded, four key ingredients must be present:•duty of care•breach of that duty•damage (which is caused by the breach)•foreseeability of

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)An arms length management organisation (ALMO) is a not-for-profit company that provides housing services on behalf of a local housing authority (LHA). Usually an ALMO is set up by the LHA to manage and improve all or part of its housing stock with the LHA

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As