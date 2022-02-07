LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

New FCA draft guidance sets out an interventionist approach to restructuring plans, schemes of arrangement and CVAs

Published on: 07 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • New FCA draft guidance sets out an interventionist approach to restructuring plans, schemes of arrangement and CVAs
  • What does the draft guidance say?
  • Conclusion

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: On 25 January 2022, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) published draft guidance on how it will approach ‘compromises’ by regulated firms. Jamie Murray-Jones, Katharina Crinson, and Craig Montgomery of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP consider how this draft guidance might impact on restructuring and insolvency professionals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

