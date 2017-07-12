- New EU transparency rules for tax intermediaries—a potential administrative quagmire?
- Original news
- What is the proposal?
- When is it proposed to come into effect?
- Are there any concerns with the current proposals?
- The hallmarks are generally very broad
- The proposal has the potential to create huge administrative burdens
- EU Directives may be proposed on matters relating to direct tax only if they are appropriately considered to be necessary for the establishment or functioning of the internal market
- The proposal is consistent with recent EU rhetoric which continues to confuse tax avoidance and tax evasion
- If it is implemented in the UK, will it require additional disclosure over and above the existing disclosure of tax avoidance schemes (DOTAS) requirements?
More...
- Should clients be doing anything now?
Less...
Article summary
Tax analysis: Following such high-profile media leaks as the Panama papers, the EU Commission has demonstrated its commitment to tackling tax-planning schemes by proposing greater transparency for intermediaries. Sandy Bhogal, partner and head of Mayer Brown’s tax group in London, considers the proposals and explains why such a broad brush approach would result in a dramatic increase in disclosure requirements.
