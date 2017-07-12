Sign-in Help
New EU transparency rules for tax intermediaries—a potential administrative quagmire?

Published on: 12 July 2017
Updated on: 06 January 2021
  • Original news
  • What is the proposal?
  • When is it proposed to come into effect?
  • Are there any concerns with the current proposals?
  • The hallmarks are generally very broad
  • The proposal has the potential to create huge administrative burdens
  • EU Directives may be proposed on matters relating to direct tax only if they are appropriately considered to be necessary for the establishment or functioning of the internal market
  • The proposal is consistent with recent EU rhetoric which continues to confuse tax avoidance and tax evasion
  • If it is implemented in the UK, will it require additional disclosure over and above the existing disclosure of tax avoidance schemes (DOTAS) requirements?
Tax analysis: Following such high-profile media leaks as the Panama papers, the EU Commission has demonstrated its commitment to tackling tax-planning schemes by proposing greater transparency for intermediaries. Sandy Bhogal, partner and head of Mayer Brown’s tax group in London, considers the proposals and explains why such a broad brush approach would result in a dramatic increase in disclosure requirements. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

