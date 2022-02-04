New EU measures to tackle energy crisis could be announced on 2 March 2022

MLex: EU energy users might see new options to tackle soaring prices and tight gas supplies set out by the European Commission on 2 March 2022, according to its latest agenda. The EU’s executive arm could update a ‘toolbox’ of measures at the disposal of EU countries that it presented in autumn 2021, as the EU grapples with market volatility and geopolitical tensions at its borders.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Insurable interestThis Practice Note considers insurable interest, including insurable interest in construction and liability insurance. It also considers insurable interest in subrogation, co-insurance and double insurance and the Insurable Interest Bill.What is insurable interest?‘Insurable
A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets
Indemnity costs orders—principlesThis Practice Note considers orders for costs determined on an indemnity basis (indemnity costs orders). A court may order that costs are assessed on an indemnity basis so that any doubt as to the costs claimed are resolved in favour of the receiving party. Compare
TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)Note:•this Practice Note gives specific guidance on matters proceeding in the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) under the provisions set out in CPR 60, CPR PD 60 and the TCC Guide. As these provisions are additional to the general
0330 161 1234