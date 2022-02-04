LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
New EU measures to tackle energy crisis could be announced on 2 March 2022

Published on: 04 February 2022
Published by: MLex
Article summary

MLex: EU energy users might see new options to tackle soaring prices and tight gas supplies set out by the European Commission on 2 March 2022, according to its latest agenda. The EU’s executive arm could update a ‘toolbox’ of measures at the disposal of EU countries that it presented in autumn 2021, as the EU grapples with market volatility and geopolitical tensions at its borders. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

