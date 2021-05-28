menu-search
New EU fraud prosecutor EPPO to launch corruption investigations on 1 June

Published on: 28 May 2021
Published by: MLex
  • Original news
  • European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) to launch investigations on 1 June, 2021
  • Information exchange and budget
  • Forum shopping

Article summary

MLex: The EU's new dedicated fraud prosecutor will begin its operations on 1 June 2021, tasked with investigating and prosecuting economic crimes against the EU budget.

