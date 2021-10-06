New EU ETS for heating and transport in question as European Parliament drafts alternative approach

Article summary

MLex: A new EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) for road transport and heating buildings might not pass into law as the European Parliament considers proposing a different approach to regulating these sectors. The chair of the Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety, Pascal Canfin, said on 5 October 2021 that the assembly would propose other options in November 2021. Luxembourg’s Environment Minister also expressed reservations about the European Commission’s draft. or to read the full analysis.