New EU ETS for heating and transport in question as European Parliament drafts alternative approach

Published on: 06 October 2021
Published by: MLex
Article summary

MLex: A new EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) for road transport and heating buildings might not pass into law as the European Parliament considers proposing a different approach to regulating these sectors. The chair of the Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety, Pascal Canfin, said on 5 October 2021 that the assembly would propose other options in November 2021. Luxembourg’s Environment Minister also expressed reservations about the European Commission’s draft. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

