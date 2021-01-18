Sign-in Help
New EU approach to data governance under the proposed Data Governance Act

Published on: 18 January 2021
Information Law analysis: On 25 November 2020, the European Commission published a proposal for a new Regulation, the Data Governance Act (DGA). DGA seeks to create a new European approach to data governance, aimed at facilitating certain forms of data sharing and increasing data availability through a trust-based framework. Nicola Fulford, Partner at Hogan Lovells and Alex Ford-Cox, associate at Hogan Lovells, discuss the key elements of DGA and its implications. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

