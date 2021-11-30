LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
New Environment Act demands more diligence in supply chains

Published on: 30 November 2021
  • New Environment Act demands more diligence in supply chains
  • What is the impact of Environment Act 2021 Schedule 17 on supply chain management?
  • Will this be effective/what more can be done?
  • How can lawyers support businesses in building resilient supply chains which are compliant with broader ESG/CSR obligations?

Commercial analysis: The Environment Act 2021 (EA 2021) received royal assent on 9 November 2021, bringing into force new supply chain obligations for businesses to prevent deforestation. Anita Lloyd, director and Simon Garbett, partner at Squire Patton Boggs examine the new obligations and the part that lawyers can play in meeting these new responsibilities. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

