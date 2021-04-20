Sign-in Help
New Dutch scheme—an update

Published on: 20 April 2021
  • What kind of proceedings are the Dutch Scheme?
  • Who can initiate the Plan?
  • What are the requirements for the court to confirm the plan?
  • Which supportive measures can be put in place?
  • What protections ensure that capital providers receive all the relevant information?
  • The first two months after coming into effect

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: We look at the new restructuring scheme in the Netherlands that entered into force on 1 January 2021. The scheme allows for global restructurings as it features elements of the USC chapter 11 (such as a cram down mechanism and moratorium) and the UK Scheme of Arrangement (such as implementing a plan outside of formal insolvency proceedings). Written by Willem van Nielen from Recoup Lawyers (NL) (www.recoup.nl) and Bas van der Wal from the Radboud University. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

