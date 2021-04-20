New Dutch scheme—an update

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: We look at the new restructuring scheme in the Netherlands that entered into force on 1 January 2021. The scheme allows for global restructurings as it features elements of the USC chapter 11 (such as a cram down mechanism and moratorium) and the UK Scheme of Arrangement (such as implementing a plan outside of formal insolvency proceedings). Written by Willem van Nielen from Recoup Lawyers (NL) (www.recoup.nl) and Bas van der Wal from the Radboud University. or to read the full analysis.