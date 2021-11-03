LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
New DOJ corporate crime approach may deter self-reporting

Published on: 03 November 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, Expert analysis: Deputy US Attorney General Lisa Monaco’s recent unveiling of a tougher white collar enforcement approach at the US Department of Justice (DOJ) (focusing on corporate recidivism and compliance monitors) could result in companies being less willing to self-report wrongdoing or enter into resolutions with the government, say lawyers at Morgan Lewis. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

