New discrete act of infringement comes from ITV v TVCatchup case

Published on: 13 March 2013
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • New discrete act of infringement comes from ITV v TVCatchup case
  • Original news
  • What is the underlying law behind the decision?
  • What is the significance of this judgment?
  • What does this mean for TV channels and website operators?
  • How will this impact on ongoing litigation in the UK?
  • If found to be in breach of copyright laws, what potential sanctions could streaming sites face?
  • How is the regulation of online copyright developing?

Article summary

IP & IT analysis: Have recent rulings by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) laid the foundations of a new, internet-adapted European legal order in copyright? Tony Ballard, partner and broadcasting lawyer at Harbottle & Lewis, examines what the ITV v TVCatchup decision means for online copyright. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

