New codification of private international law comes into force in Monaco

Published on: 08 August 2017
Updated on: 06 January 2021
  • What are the practical implications for lawyers seeking to litigate in Monaco?
  • Why has the law been enacted?
  • What are the key provisions within the enactment?
  • What are the implications for seeking to enforce foreign court judgments in Monaco?
  • Are there any potential pitfalls which lawyers should watch out for?

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: Monaco’s new Code of Private International Law makes the rules on jurisdiction clearer, if somewhat narrower, according to Donald Manasse at Donald Manasse Law Offices (Monaco). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

